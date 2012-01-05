LONDON Jan 5 Liverpool striker Luis
Suarez has issued a public apology following his eight-match ban
for racially abusing Patrice Evra, but the Uruguayan has not
said sorry to the Manchester United defender.
Suarez was quoted in several British national newspapers as
saying: "I admitted to the commission that I said a word in
Spanish once and only once. I told the panel members that I will
not use it again on a football pitch in England.
"I never, ever used this word in a derogatory way and if it
offends anyone then I want to apologise for that."
Suarez was handed an eight-match ban and fined 40,000 pounds
($62,000) by the English FA after an independent three-man
commission found him guilty of racially insulting Evra during
Liverpool's 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester United at
Anfield in October.
Liverpool said on Tuesday they would not appeal the decision
but have challenged the commission's ruling. As a result of that
decision, Suarez started his suspension on Tuesday and was
ineligible to play against Manchester City.
Suarez had said in a statement that he would carry out the
suspension "with the resignation of someone who hasn't done
anything wrong."
He said he used the word 'negro' once towards Evra but
claimed it is a commonly-used word which does not show any lack
of respect in his country.
Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish has said the 115-page
report which cast Suarez as an "unreliable witness" failed to
mention several salient facts. He refused to elaborate on what
those where but insisted he was right to raise the issue.
