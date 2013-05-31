May 31 Liverpool have said striker Luis Suarez is not for sale after the Uruguayan, who received a 10-match domestic ban last month, was reported on Friday to have said he wanted to leave the Premier League club.

"Luis Suarez is not for sale. Neither Luis or his representatives have communicated these feelings directly to Liverpool," said a club spokesman.

"The club remains supportive of Luis and expect him to honour his contract. The club will not be making any further comment at this stage."

The 26-year-old was second in the Premier League's list of top scorers last season with 23 goals. He was banned for biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic.

