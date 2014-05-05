Soccer-Draws not enough for Boro to survive, says Gestede
March 21 Relegation-threatened Middlesbrough have to fight for wins instead of settling for draws if they want to remain in the Premier League this season, striker Rudy Gestede has said.
LONDON May 5 Liverpool striker Luis Suarez was named England's Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers' Association (FWA) on Monday, completing an award double after taking the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) accolade last month.
The 27-year-old Uruguayan finished ahead of team mate Steven Gerrard and Yaya Toure of Manchester City in the poll.
The honours come after he missed the first five league games of the season when he was serving the remainder of a 10-match ban imposed for biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic last April. (Writing by Mike Collett; editing by Justin Palmer)
March 21 Relegation-threatened Middlesbrough have to fight for wins instead of settling for draws if they want to remain in the Premier League this season, striker Rudy Gestede has said.
March 21 Crystal Palace defender James Tomkins has given credit to manager Sam Allardyce for the team's recent revival after a third consecutive Premier League victory without conceding a goal bolstered their chances of avoiding relegation.
March 21 Manchester City can go a long way to securing a Champions League spot for next season with a win at Arsenal when the Premier League resumes after the international break, defender Bacary Sagna has said.