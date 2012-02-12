Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
LONDON Feb 12 Liverpool forward Luis Suarez apologised on Sunday for not shaking Patrice Evra's hand before his side's 2-1 defeat at Manchester United.
The Uruguayan was banned for eight matches for racially abusing Evra in October but refused to shake the Frenchman's hand during Saturday's pre-match Premier League ritual, prompting widespread condemnation.
"I have spoken with the manager since the game at Old Trafford and I realise I got things wrong," Suarez said in a statement issued by Liverpool.
"I've not only let him down, but also the club and what it stands for and I'm sorry. I made a mistake and I regret what happened.
"I should have shaken Patrice Evra's hand before the game and I want to apologise for my actions. I would like to put this whole issue behind me and concentrate on playing football."
Liverpool boss Kenny Dalglish, who has backed his striker throughout the saga, said he had not realised Suarez had not shaken Evra's hand while United manager Alex Ferguson branded the Uruguayan a "disgrace".
Liverpool managing director Ian Ayre also said Suarez had been wrong as the club tried to limit the damage after a raft of criticism from players, fans and the media.
The match itself, between two of England's great rivals, was a tense affair and scuffles took place in the tunnel at halftime and fulltime. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Alan Baldwin; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Feb 17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is impressed how well Jordon Ibe has coped with the pressure of being the club's record signing and the forward's determination to improve his all-round game.
