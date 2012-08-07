LONDON Aug 7 Uruguay striker Luis Suarez is to
stay at Liverpool after signing a new long-term contract, the
Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday.
"To sign a new contract with Liverpool is unbelievable for
me," Suarez told the club website (Liverpoolfc.com).
"I am happy off the pitch because the people of Liverpool
are good with me and my family. I try my best on the pitch and
when you are happy off the pitch, you are happy on the pitch."
"The fans....are our 12th player. The supporters of
Liverpool are unbelievable."
Suarez met with new manager Brendan Rogers for the first
time on Monday as he returned to the club after playing for
Uruguay at the Olympic Games.
Media speculation had linked him with a possible move to
Juventus, but he was quick to extend his future at Anfield. .
The 25-year-old's initial contract, signed following his
reported £22.8 million ($35.68 million) move from Ajax in
January 2011, was due to expire in 2016.
In one-and-a-half seasons at Liverpool, Suarez has made 52
appearances and scored 21 goals.
During the 2011/12 season he scored a memorable hat-trick
against Norwich City that included an audacious lob over the
goalkeeper from 45 metres.
Suarez also served an eight-match ban and was fined £40,000
pounds after he was found guilty of racially abusing Manchester
United's Patrice Evra.
He fuelled further aggravation when he failed to shake the
Frenchman's hand during a second meeting at Old Trafford in
February, for which he later apologised.
He has been a key figure in Uruguay's recent revival,
helping them reach the World Cup semi-finals in 2010 and win the
Copa America the following year.
($1 = 0.6390 British pounds)
