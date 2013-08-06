Aug 6 Liverpool striker Luis Suarez, the subject of intense transfer speculation during the close season, is to have a scan on a foot injury he sustained in training.

The Uruguay international will definitely miss Wednesday's pre-season friendly against Valerenga in Norway, the English Premier League club said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.net).

Suarez scored 29 goals in all competitions last season but is four matches into a 10-game ban after he bit Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic in a league match at Anfield in April.

Liverpool have maintained that Suarez is not for sale in the face of strong interest from Arsenal.

Last month owner John W Henry ridiculed Arsenal after they tabled an offer of 40 million pounds plus one pound ($61.47 million) for the striker.

The unusual offer was intended to trigger a clause in the Uruguayan's contract that says Liverpool must inform him of Arsenal's interest. "What do you think they are smoking over there at Emirates?," Henry said on his Twitter account.

Liverpool open the new Premier League season with a home game against Stoke City on August 17. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Robert; Woodward)