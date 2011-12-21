LONDON Dec 20 Liverpool's Uruguay forward
Luis Suarez was banned for eight matches and fined 40,000 pounds
($62,800) by the FA on Tuesday for racially abusing Manchester
United's France defender Patrice Evra during a Premier League
match at Anfield in October.
The club issued the following statement on Tuesday:
"Liverpool Football Club is very surprised and disappointed
with the decision of the Football Association Commission to find
Luis Suarez guilty of the charges against him.
"We look forward to the publication of the Commission's
Judgment. We will study the detailed reasons of the Commission
once they become available, but reserve our right to appeal or
take any other course of action we feel appropriate with regards
to this situation.
"We find it extraordinary that Luis can be found guilty on
the word of Patrice Evra alone when no-one else on the field of
play - including Evra's own Manchester United teammates and all
the match officials - heard the alleged conversation between the
two players in a crowded Kop goalmouth while a corner kick was
about to be taken.
"The club takes extremely seriously the fight against all
forms of discrimination and has a long and successful track
record in work relating to anti-racist activity and social
inclusion. We remain committed to this ideal and equality for
all, irrespective of a person's background.
"LFC considers racism in any form to be unacceptable -
without compromise. It is our strong held belief, having gone
over the facts of the case, that Luis Suarez did not commit any
racist act. It is also our opinion that the accusation by this
particular player was not credible - certainly no more credible
than his prior unfounded accusations.
"It is key to note that Patrice Evra himself in his written
statement in this case said 'I don't think that Luis Suarez is
racist'. The FA in their opening remarks accepted that Luis
Suarez was not racist.
"Luis himself is of a mixed race family background as his
grandfather was black. He has been personally involved since the
2010 World Cup in a charitable project which uses sport to
encourage solidarity amongst people of different backgrounds
with the central theme that the colour of a person's skin does
not matter; they can all play together as a team.
"He has played with black players and mixed with their
families whilst with the Uruguay national side and was captain
at Ajax Amsterdam of a team with a proud multi-cultural profile,
many of whom became good friends.
"It seems incredible to us that a player of mixed heritage
should be accused and found guilty in the way he has based on
the evidence presented. We do not recognise the way in which
Luis Suarez has been characterised.
"It appears to us that the FA were determined to bring
charges against Luis Suarez, even before interviewing him at the
beginning of November. Nothing we have heard in the course of
the hearing has changed our view that Luis Suarez is innocent of
the charges brought against him and we will provide Luis with
whatever support he now needs to clear his name.
"We would also like to know when the FA intend to charge
Patrice Evra with making abusive remarks to an opponent after he
admitted himself in his evidence to insulting Luis Suarez in
Spanish in the most objectionable of terms. Luis, to his credit,
actually told the FA he had not heard the insult."
Source: www.liverpoolfc.tv
($1 = 0.6372 British pounds)
