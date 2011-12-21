* Uruguayan government official calls sanction absurd
* AUF offers backing to Suarez and Liverpool for appeal
Dec 21 The Uruguayan government and
Liverpool striker Luis Suarez's Uruguay team mates and coaching
staff have leapt to the player's defence over his eight-match
suspension in England for an alleged racist remark against
Manchester United's Patrice Evra.
The English Football Association suspended Suarez for eight
matches and fined him 40,000 pounds ($62,800) for racially
abusing Evra during a Premier League match at Anfield in
October, saying he used "insulting words" in a reference to the
French international's colour.
"This leaves us with a disagreeable feeling," Uruguay's
National Sports Director Ernesto Irureta told the Montevideo
newspaper Ultimas Noticias (www.ultimasnoticias.com.uy).
"A sanction like this is absurd, out of place and absolutely
exaggerated. What's more, there's the story that the other
sportsman (Evra) might have called Luis a 'sudaca'," he added,
referring to an insulting Spanish term for South Americans.
"What's happening in Europe is a product of their problems
and not a product of what happens among players and one of them
concerns racism... We have a country with differences but a long
way from those circumstances that occur in the Old Continent."
National team coach Oscar Tabarez's assistant Celso Otero
said: "It's a shame he should have been sanctioned this way for
something that should have remained on the pitch."
Otero added, though, that Suarez should reflect and learn
from this experience as a leading figure in world football.
"This must make him be much more careful as to what he
says... I don't doubt his quality as a human being...(but)...
sometimes there are attempts to do justice by example with
matters that are symbolic given the standing of the person
punished."
APPEAL HELP
Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) president Sebastian
Bauza said the AUF was in touch with the FA and Liverpool
through the Uruguayan embassy in England to give Suarez whatever
backing he needed in his appeal against the sanction.
Players including Uruguay captain Diego Lugano said people
in Uruguay, where a large percentage of the population is black
or of mixed race, were not racist and used terms such as 'negro'
in an affectionate manner or as nicknames.
"I can't believe it. They're making a big mistake. It's
obvious that in England there's a racism problem they're trying
to eradicate, and that's good, but this sentence has no solid
arguments," Lugano said.
"Luis is a victim. I can't understand how a player like Evra
can do this. He's breaking all the codes of football. We all
know what kind of person Luis is and the values he has," the
Paris St Germain defender wrote on his personal website
(www.diegolugano.org).
Lazio winger Alvaro Gonzalez, who won the Copa America with
Uruguay in Argentina in July, said: "All of us who know Luis,
we know that if he made this remark it wasn't (meant to be)
insulting.
"We Uruguayans, and more so in football, use terms that can
be wrongly interpreted by people from other places...it's not a
reason to call a Uruguayan a racist," he was quoted as saying by
the Montevideo newspaper El Pais.
Gonzalez said Uruguay had a high percentage of people of
African descent and that "Uruguayans often call friends 'negro'
affectionately."
"Maybe we end up paying for entering other, perhaps more
closed cultures and which surely have discriminated against Evra
at some moment for him to feel attacked in this situation."
