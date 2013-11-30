Nov 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Newcastle United 2 Yoan Gouffran 36, Moussa Sissoko 57
West Bromwich Albion 1 Chris Brunt 53
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 49,298
- - -
Norwich City 1 Gary Hooper 30
Crystal Palace 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,851
- - -
West Ham United 3 Mohamed Diame 47, Carlton Cole 82, Joe Cole 88
Fulham 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,946
- - -
Aston Villa 0
Sunderland 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 33,036
- - -
Everton 4 Gerard Deulofeu 45, Seamus Coleman 49, Bryan Oviedo 58, Romelu Lukaku 79
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 35,513
- - -
Cardiff City 0
Arsenal 3 Aaron Ramsey 29,90+2, Mathieu Flamini 86
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 27,948
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 1
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (1200)
Hull City v Liverpool (1405)
Chelsea v Southampton (1610)
Manchester City v Swansea City (1610)