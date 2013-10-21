UPDATE 1-Soccer-Vardy hits two as Leicester stun Liverpool in first game after Ranieri
LEICESTER, England, Feb 27 Leicester City fans trudged towards the King Power Stadium for Monday's crucial home clash against Liverpool still reeling from last week's sacking of title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri.