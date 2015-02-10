Feb 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Liverpool 3 Lazar Markovic 15, Steven Gerrard 53pen, Mario Balotelli 83
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Harry Kane 26, Moussa Dembele 61
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 44,577
- - -
Sunderland 0
Queens Park Rangers 2 Leroy Fer 17, Bobby Zamora 45+1
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 39,077
- - -
Arsenal 2 Laurent Koscielny 27, Theo Walcott 41
Leicester City 1 Andrej Kramaric 61
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 60,032
- - -
Hull City 2 Nikica Jelavic 22, Dame N'Doye 74
Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 21,467
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, February 11
Chelsea v Everton (1945)
Manchester United v Burnley (1945)
Southampton v West Ham United (1945)
Stoke City v Manchester City (1945)
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United (2000)
West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City (2000)