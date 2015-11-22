WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Chelsea suffer shock loss as Spurs close in
* Liverpool beat Everton 3-1 in Merseyside derby (adds details, quotes)
Nov 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, November 22 Tottenham Hotspur 4 Harry Kane 23,50, Toby Alderweireld 33, Kyle Walker 83 West Ham United 1 Manuel Lanzini 87 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 35,968 - - - Saturday, November 21 Manchester City 1 Sergio Aguero 44 Liverpool 4 Eliaquim Mangala 7og, Philippe Coutinho 23, Roberto Firmino 32, Martin Skrtel 81 Halftime: 1-3;Attendance: 54,444 - - - Swansea City 2 Andre Ayew 28, Jonjo Shelvey 39pen AFC Bournemouth 2 Joshua King 10, Dan Gosling 26 Halftime: 2-2;Attendance: 20,878 - - - Southampton 0 Stoke City 1 Bojan 10 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 30,039 - - - West Bromwich Albion 2 James Morrison 35, Mikel Arteta 40og Arsenal 1 Olivier Giroud 28 Missed penalty: Santi Cazorla 84 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 24,343 - - - Chelsea 1 Diego Costa 64 Norwich City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,582 - - - Newcastle United 0 Leicester City 3 Jamie Vardy 45+1, Leonardo Ulloa 62, Shinji Okazaki 83 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 50,151 - - - Everton 4 Ross Barkley 17,42, Romelu Lukaku 28,59 Aston Villa 0 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 38,424 - - - Watford 1 Troy Deeney 87pen Manchester United 2 Memphis Depay 11, Troy Deeney 90og Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,702 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, November 23 Crystal Palace v Sunderland (2000)
