Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
Oct 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, October 1 Queens Park Rangers 1 Adel Taarabt 57 Red Card: Samba Diakite 75 West Ham United 2 Matt Jarvis 3, Ricardo Vaz Te 35 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 17,000 - - - Sunday, September 30 Aston Villa 1 Darren Bent 80 West Bromwich Albion 1 Shane Long 51 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,489 - - - Saturday, September 29 Manchester United 2 Nani 51, Shinji Kagawa 53 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Jan Vertonghen 2, Gareth Bale 32, Clint Dempsey 52 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 75,566 - - - Sunderland 1 Steven Fletcher 51 Wigan Athletic 0 Red Card: Jordi Gomez 48 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 37,742 - - - Reading 2 Jimmy Kebe 58, Noel Hunt 62 Newcastle United 2 Demba Ba 59,83 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,097 - - - Everton 3 Leon Osman 25, Nikica Jelavic 32,37 Southampton 1 Gaston Ramirez 8 Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 37,922 - - - Fulham 1 Mladen Petric 10pen Manchester City 2 Sergio Aguero 43, Edin Dzeko 87 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 25,698 - - - Norwich City 2 Steve Morison 61, Grant Holt 87 Liverpool 5 Luis Suarez 2,38,57, Nuri Sahin 47, Steven Gerrard 68 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 26,831 - - - Stoke City 2 Peter Crouch 12,36 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 27,330 - - - Arsenal 1 Gervinho 42 Chelsea 2 Fernando Torres 20, Juan Mata 53 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 60,101 - - -
Feb 17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is impressed how well Jordon Ibe has coped with the pressure of being the club's record signing and the forward's determination to improve his all-round game.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Friday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Burnley v Lincoln City(V) (1230) Huddersfield Town(II) v Manchester City (1500) Middlesbrough v Oxford United(III) (1500) Millwall(III) v Leicester City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Chelsea (1730) 5th Round Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Fulham(II) v Tottenham Hotspur