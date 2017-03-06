Soccer-Aberdeen manager McInnes rejects Sunderland advances
June 16 Aberdeen have received a major boost ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season after manager Derek McInnes turned down an offer to join English Championship side Sunderland.
March 6 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, March 6 West Ham United 1 Manuel Lanzini 90+2 Chelsea 2 Eden Hazard 25, Diego Costa 50 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 56,984 - - - Sunday, March 5 Sunderland 0 Manchester City 2 Sergio Aguero 42, Leroy Sane 59 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 41,107 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 3 Harry Kane 20,56, Dele Alli 90+2 Everton 2 Romelu Lukaku 80, Enner Valencia 90+3 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,962 - - - Saturday, March 4 Liverpool 3 Roberto Firmino 9, Sadio Mane 40, Georginio Wijnaldum 90+1 Arsenal 1 Danny Welbeck 57 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 53,146 - - - Leicester City 3 Christian Fuchs 28, Riyad Mahrez 59, Tom Huddlestone 90+1og Hull City 1 Sam Clucas 14 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 31,971 - - - Stoke City 2 Marko Arnautovic 29,42 Middlesbrough 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 27,644 - - - West Bromwich Albion 0 Crystal Palace 2 Wilfried Zaha 55, Andros Townsend 84 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,051 - - - Swansea City 3 Fernando Llorente 12,90+2, Martin Olsson 69 Burnley 2 Andre Gray 20pen,61 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,679 - - - Watford 3 Troy Deeney 4, Stefano Okaka Chuka 79, Abdoulaye Doucoure 90+4 Southampton 4 Dusan Tadic 28, Nathan Redmond 45+2,86, Manolo Gabbiadini 83 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 20,670 - - - Manchester United 1 Marcos Rojo 23 Missed penalty: Zlatan Ibrahimovic 72 Bournemouth 1 Joshua King 40pen Red Card: Andrew Surman 45 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 75,245 - - -
MELBOURNE, June 16 Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town have agreed a club-record 10 million pounds ($12.78 million) fee for Manchester City's Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy, British media reported on Friday.
June 15 Everton have boosted their ranks for next season by signing Ajax Amsterdam's Netherlands midfielder Davy Klaassen and promising young Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on Thursday.