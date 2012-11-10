Soccer-Everton's Barkley determined to achieve double figure target
Feb 22 Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is determined to reach double figures in both goals and assists by the end of the Premier League season, the 23-year-old has said.
Nov 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Aston Villa 2 Andreas Weimann 45+1,50 Manchester United 3 Javier Hernandez 58,87, Ron Vlaar 63og Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 40,538 - - - Southampton 1 Morgan Schneiderlin 65 Swansea City 1 Nathan Dyer 73 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,501 - - - Arsenal 3 Olivier Giroud 11,69, Lukas Podolski 23 Missed penalty: Mikel Arteta 90+5 Fulham 3 Dimitar Berbatov 29,67pen, Alexander Kacaniklic 40 Halftime: 2-2; Attendance: 60,093 - - - Everton 2 Marouane Fellaini 76, Nikica Jelavic 79 Sunderland 1 Adam Johnson 45+1 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 35,999 - - - Reading 0 Norwich City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,080 - - - Stoke City 1 Charlie Adam 52 Queens Park Rangers 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,529 - - - Wigan Athletic 1 Arouna Kone 44 West Bromwich Albion 2 James Morrison 31, Gary Caldwell 43og Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 17,812 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 11 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1330) Newcastle United v West Ham United (1500) Chelsea v Liverpool (1600)
Feb 22 West Ham United will be seeking revenge for their home loss to Watford in their previous encounter when the London rivals meet again in the Premier League at Vicarage Road on Saturday, left back Arthur Masuaku said.
Feb 22 English Premier League side Liverpool announced plans on Wednesday that will see the first team leave their long-time training base in Melwood and move to a redeveloped site in Kirkby, where the current academy is located.