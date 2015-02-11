Soccer-United's Shaw must respond to Mourinho criticism - Neville
April 4 Manchester United full back Luke Shaw's future at the club hinges on his response to manager Jose Mourinho's criticism, former United defender Gary Neville has said.
Feb 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 11 Crystal Palace 1 Fraizer Campbell 71 Newcastle United 1 Papiss Cisse 42 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 25,118 - - - West Bromwich Albion 2 Brown Ideye 60, Saido Berahino 74 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,516 - - - Chelsea 1 Willian 89 Everton 0 Red Card: Gareth Barry 88 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,592 - - - Manchester United 3 Chris Smalling 6,45+3, Robin van Persie 82pen Burnley 1 Danny Ings 12 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 75,356 - - - Southampton 0 West Ham United 0 Red Card: Adrian 61 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,241 - - - Stoke City 1 Peter Crouch 38 Manchester City 4 Sergio Aguero 33,70pen, James Milner 55, Samir Nasri 76 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 27,011 - - - Tuesday, February 10 Liverpool 3 Lazar Markovic 15, Steven Gerrard 53pen, Mario Balotelli 83 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Harry Kane 26, Moussa Dembele 61 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 44,577 - - - Sunderland 0 Queens Park Rangers 2 Leroy Fer 17, Bobby Zamora 45+1 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 39,077 - - - Arsenal 2 Laurent Koscielny 27, Theo Walcott 41 Leicester City 1 Andrej Kramaric 61 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 60,032 - - - Hull City 2 Nikica Jelavic 22, Dame N'Doye 74 Aston Villa 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 21,467 - - -
April 4 Manchester United full back Luke Shaw's future at the club hinges on his response to manager Jose Mourinho's criticism, former United defender Gary Neville has said.
April 4 Burnley manager Sean Dyche has not set his team a points target for their Premier League safety and says that if they build on their solid foundations and focus on each game as it comes then they will continue to defy expectations.