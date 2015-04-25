April 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Manchester City 3 Sergio Aguero 3, Aleksandar Kolarov 66, Fernandinho 89 Aston Villa 2 Tom Cleverley 68, Carlos Sanchez 85 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 45,036 - - - Burnley 0 Missed penalty: Matthew Taylor 59 Leicester City 1 Jamie Vardy 60 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,582 - - - Newcastle United 2 Ayoze Perez Gutierrez 20, Siem de Jong 87 Swansea City 3 Nelson Oliveira 45+2, Gylfi Sigurdsson 49, Jack Cork 71 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 46,884 - - - Queens Park Rangers 0 Missed penalty: Charlie Austin 23 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,036 - - - Stoke City 1 Charlie Adam 27 Sunderland 1 Connor Wickham 1 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 26,706 - - - West Bromwich Albion 0 Liverpool 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,663 - - - Crystal Palace 0 Hull City 2 Dame N'Doye 52,90+2 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,871 - - - Southampton 2 Graziano Pelle 29,65 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Erik Lamela 43, Nacer Chadli 70 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 31,622 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 26 Everton v Manchester United (1230) Arsenal v Chelsea (1500)