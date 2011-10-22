Soccer-Midfielder Tiote swaps Newcastle for China's Beijing Enterprises
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
Oct 22 English Premier League summaries on Saturday: Liverpool 1 Craig Bellamy 45+1 Norwich City 1 Grant Holt 60 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 44,931 - - - Aston Villa 1 Darren Bent 23pen Red card: Chris Herd 35 West Bromwich Albion 2 Jonas Olsson 45, Paul Scharner 57 Missed penalty: Chris Brunt 36 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 34,152 - - - Bolton Wanderers 0 Sunderland 2 Stephane Sessegnon 82, Nicklas Bendtner 90+3 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,349 - - - Newcastle United 1 Yohan Cabaye 81 Wigan Athletic 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 48,321 - - - Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Kevin Doyle 85, Jamie O'Hara 86 Swansea City 2 Danny Graham 23, Joe Allen 35 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 25,216 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday Arsenal v Stoke City (1230) Fulham v Everton (1230) Manchester United v Manchester City (1230) Blackburn Rovers v Tottenham Hotspur (1400) Queens Park Rangers v Chelsea (1500) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports.; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com; dave.thompson@thomsonreuters.com +44 207 542 7933; Reuters messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double click on the newslink; for more soccer)
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - South Korea's Pyeongchang marks the one-year countdown to Asia's first Winter Olympics outside of Japan with a news conference and ceremony at the Gangneung Hockey Center. (OLYMPICS-PYEONGCHANG/ (PIX, TV), expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)