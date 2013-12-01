Dec 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 1
Manchester City 3 Alvaro Negredo 8, Samir Nasri 58,77
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 47,000
- - -
Chelsea 3 Gary Cahill 55, John Terry 62, Demba Ba 90
Southampton 1 Jay Rodriguez 1
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 41,000
- - -
Hull City 3 Jake Livermore 20, David Meyler 72, Martin Skrtel 87og
Liverpool 1 Steven Gerrard 27
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 24,940
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Kyle Walker 18, Sandro 54
Manchester United 2 Wayne Rooney 32,57pen
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 35,884
- - -
Saturday, November 30
Newcastle United 2 Yoan Gouffran 36, Moussa Sissoko 57
West Bromwich Albion 1 Chris Brunt 53
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 49,298
- - -
Norwich City 1 Gary Hooper 30
Crystal Palace 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 26,851
- - -
West Ham United 3 Mohamed Diame 47, Carlton Cole 82, Joe Cole 88
Fulham 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,946
- - -
Aston Villa 0
Sunderland 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 33,036
- - -
Everton 4 Gerard Deulofeu 45, Seamus Coleman 49, Bryan Oviedo 58, Romelu Lukaku 79
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 35,513
- - -
Cardiff City 0
Arsenal 3 Aaron Ramsey 29,90+2, Mathieu Flamini 86
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 27,948
- - -