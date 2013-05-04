May 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Queens Park Rangers 0
Arsenal 1 Theo Walcott 1
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 18,178
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Gareth Bale 86
Southampton 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 36,190
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 2 Shane Long 29, Gareth McAuley 50
Wigan Athletic 3 Arouna Kone 39, James McArthur 58, Callum McManaman 80
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 25,756
- - -
West Ham United 0
Newcastle United 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,962
- - -
Swansea City 0
Manchester City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,242
- - -
Fulham 2 Bryan Ruiz 70,77
Reading 4 Hal Robson-Kanu 12pen,62, Adam Le Fondre 75, Jem Karacan 83
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 24,087
- - -
Norwich City 1 Grant Holt 74pen
Aston Villa 2 Gabriel Agbonlahor 55,89
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,842
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 5
Liverpool v Everton (1230)
Manchester United v Chelsea (1500)
Monday, May 6
Sunderland v Stoke City (1900)