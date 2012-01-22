Jan 22 Summaries from the English Premier League
on Sunday
Arsenal 1 Robin van Persie 71
Manchester United 2 Antonio Valencia 45+1, Danny Welbeck
81
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 60,093
- - -
Manchester City 3 Samir Nasri 56, Joleon Lescott 59,
Mario Balotelli 90+5pen
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Jermain Defoe 60, Gareth Bale 65
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 46,000
- - -
Saturday, January 21
Bolton Wanderers 3 Mark Davies 4, Nigel Reo-Coker 29,
Gretar Steinsson 50
Liverpool 1 Craig Bellamy 37
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 26,854
- - -
Stoke City 1 Cameron Jerome 86
Missed penalty: Jonathan Walters 72
West Bromwich Albion 2 James Morrison 35, Graham Dorrans
90+1
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,865
- - -
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Michael Kightly 21, David Edwards 31
Red Card: Karl Henry 74
Aston Villa 3 Darren Bent 11pen, Robbie Keane 51,85
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 27,084
- - -
Fulham 5 Danny Murphy 52pen, Clint Dempsey
59,65,89, Bobby Zamora 68pen
Newcastle United 2 Danny Guthrie 43, Hatem Ben Arfa 85
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 25,692
- - -
Everton 1 Tim Cahill 24
Blackburn Rovers 1 David Goodwillie 72
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 32,464
- - -
Sunderland 2 Stephane Sessegnon 14, Craig Gardner
85
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 36,904
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 3 Heidar Helguson 33pen, Akos Buzsaky
45, Tommy Smith 81
Missed penalty: Heidar Helguson 73
Wigan Athletic 1 Hugo Rodallega 66
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 16,002
- - -
Norwich City 0
Chelsea 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,792
- - -