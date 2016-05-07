SHOWCASE-Soccer-Five memorable Chelsea v Arsenal matches
LONDON, Feb 2 We look back at five standout clashes between Arsenal and Chelsea:
May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Leicester City 3 Jamie Vardy 5,65pen, Andy King 33 Missed penalty: Jamie Vardy 72 Everton 1 Kevin Mirallas 88 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 32,140 - - - Sunderland 3 Wahbi Khazri 41, Fabio Borini 67, Jermain Defoe 70 Chelsea 2 Diego Costa 14, Nemanja Matic 45+3 Red Card: John Terry 90+5 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 47,050 - - - Crystal Palace 2 Dwight Gayle 47,68 Stoke City 1 Charlie Adam 26 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 23,990 - - - AFC Bournemouth 1 Matt Ritchie 82 West Bromwich Albion 1 Salomon Rondon 16 Missed penalty: Craig Gardner 44 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 11,000 - - - Aston Villa 0 Newcastle United 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 33,055 - - - West Ham United 1 Stephen Kingsley 68og Swansea City 4 Wayne Routledge 25, Andre Ayew 31, Ki Sung-Yueng 51, Bafetimbi Gomis 90+3 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 34,907 - - - Norwich City 0 Manchester United 1 Juan Mata 72 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,132 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 8 Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton (1230) Liverpool v Watford (1500) Manchester City v Arsenal (1500)
LONDON, Feb 2 We look back at five standout clashes between Arsenal and Chelsea:
LONDON, Feb 2 Manchester City have recalled midfielder Yaya Toure to their Champions League squad after he was left out for the group stage last year in an omission that triggered a furious response from his agent.
LONDON, Feb 2 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 24 of the Premier League on Feb 4 and 5 (1500 unless stated):