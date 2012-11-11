Nov 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 11
Chelsea 1 John Terry 20
Liverpool 1 Luis Suarez 73
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,627
- - -
Newcastle United 0
West Ham United 1 Kevin Nolan 38
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 51,855
- - -
Manchester City 2 Sergio Aguero 66, Edin Dzeko 88
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Steven Caulker 21
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 47,208
- - -
Saturday, November 10
Aston Villa 2 Andreas Weimann 45+1,50
Manchester United 3 Javier Hernandez 58,87, Ron Vlaar 63og
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 40,538
- - -
Southampton 1 Morgan Schneiderlin 65
Swansea City 1 Nathan Dyer 73
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,501
- - -
Arsenal 3 Olivier Giroud 11,69, Lukas Podolski 23
Missed penalty: Mikel Arteta 90+5
Fulham 3 Dimitar Berbatov 29,67pen, Alexander Kacaniklic 40
Halftime: 2-2; Attendance: 60,093
- - -
Everton 2 Marouane Fellaini 76, Nikica Jelavic 79
Sunderland 1 Adam Johnson 45+1
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 35,999
- - -
Reading 0
Norwich City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,080
- - -
Stoke City 1 Charlie Adam 52
Queens Park Rangers 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,529
- - -
Wigan Athletic 1 Arouna Kone 44
West Bromwich Albion 2 James Morrison 31, Gary Caldwell 43og
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 17,812
- - -