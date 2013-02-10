Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Feb 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, February 10 Manchester United 2 Ryan Giggs 13, Robin van Persie 45+1 Everton 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 75,000 - - - Aston Villa 2 Christian Benteke 74pen, Charles N'Zogbia 79 West Ham United 1 Ashley Westwood 87og Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,503 - - - Saturday, February 9 Southampton 3 Jason Puncheon 7, Steven Davis 22, Gareth Barry 48og Manchester City 1 Edin Dzeko 39 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 31,738 - - - Chelsea 4 Ramires 23, Eden Hazard 56, Frank Lampard 87, Marko Marin 90+2 Wigan Athletic 1 Shaun Maloney 58 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,562 - - - Norwich City 0 Fulham 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,816 - - - Stoke City 2 Robert Huth 67, Cameron Jerome 81 Reading 1 Adrian Mariappa 83 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,737 - - - Sunderland 0 Arsenal 1 Santi Cazorla 35 Red Card: Carl Jenkinson 62 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 46,402 - - - Swansea City 4 Michu 8,67, Angel Rangel 18, Pablo 50 Queens Park Rangers 1 Bobby Zamora 48 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 20,529 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 2 Gareth Bale 5,78 Newcastle United 1 Yoan Gouffran 24 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 36,244 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, February 11 Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion (2000)
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.