Jan 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Liverpool 2 Daniel Sturridge 45+2, Steven Gerrard 53pen
Aston Villa 2 Andreas Weimann 25, Christian Benteke 36
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 44,737
- - -
West Ham United 1 Mike Williamson 45+2og
Newcastle United 3 Yohan Cabaye 16,90+5, Loic Remy 33
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 33,343
- - -
Norwich City 1 Ryan Bennett 87
Hull City 0
Red Card: Tom Huddlestone 90
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,655
- - -
Arsenal 2 Santi Cazorla 57,62
Fulham 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,000
- - -
Manchester City 4 Edin Dzeko 14, Jesus Navas 33, Yaya Toure 76, Sergio Aguero 79
Cardiff City 2 Craig Noone 30, Fraizer Campbell 90+3
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 47,213
- - -
Crystal Palace 1 Jason Puncheon 51
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,440
- - -
Sunderland 2 Fabio Borini 32, Adam Johnson 71
Southampton 2 Jay Rodriguez 4, Dejan Lovren 31
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 38,115
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 19
Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur (1330)
Chelsea v Manchester United (1600)
Monday, January 20
West Bromwich Albion v Everton (2000)