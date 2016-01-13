Jan 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, January 13
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Leicester City 1 Robert Huth 83
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 35,850
- - -
Liverpool 3 Roberto Firmino 10,19, Joe Allen 90
Arsenal 3 Aaron Ramsey 14, Olivier Giroud 25,55
Halftime: 2-2;Attendance: 44,109
- - -
Stoke City 3 Jonathan Walters 49, Joselu 67, Ryan Bennett 78og
Norwich City 1 Jonathan Howson 55
Red Card: Gary O'Neil 31
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,274
- - -
Southampton 2 Shane Long 17, Dusan Tadic 73
Watford 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 28,399
- - -
Manchester City 0
Everton 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,796
- - -
Chelsea 2 Cesar Azpilicueta 20, Gareth McAuley 73og
West Bromwich Albion 2 Craig Gardner 33, James McClean 86
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 40,945
- - -
Swansea City 2 Gylfi Sigurdsson 21pen, Andre Ayew 40
Red Card: Kyle Naughton 37
Sunderland 4 Jermain Defoe 3,61,85, Patrick van Aanholt 49
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 20,140
- - -
Tuesday, January 12
AFC Bournemouth 1 Harry Arter 17
West Ham United 3 Dimitri Payet 67, Enner Valencia 75,84
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,071
- - -
Newcastle United 3 Georginio Wijnaldum 42, Aleksandar Mitrovic 67pen, Paul Dummett 90
Manchester United 3 Wayne Rooney 9pen,79, Jesse Lingard 38
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 49,673
- - -
Aston Villa 1 Joleon Lescott 58
Crystal Palace 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 28,245
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 16
Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland (1245)
AFC Bournemouth v Norwich City (1500)
Chelsea v Everton (1500)
Manchester City v Crystal Palace (1500)
Newcastle United v West Ham United (1500)
Southampton v West Bromwich Albion (1500)
Aston Villa v Leicester City (1730)
Sunday, January 17
Liverpool v Manchester United (1405)
Stoke City v Arsenal (1615)
Monday, January 18
Swansea City v Watford (2000)