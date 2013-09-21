Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Chelsea 2 Oscar 52, John Obi Mikel 84 Fulham 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,608 - - - Newcastle United 2 Loic Remy 10,44 Hull City 3 Robert Brady 26, Ahmed Al-Muhamadi 48, Sone Aluko 76 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 51,523 - - - Liverpool 0 Southampton 1 Dejan Lovren 53 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,755 - - - West Bromwich Albion 3 Stephane Sessegnon 20, Liam Ridgewell 76, Morgan Amalfitano 90+3 Sunderland 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,595 - - - West Ham United 2 Ravel Morrison 31, Mark Noble 76pen Red Card: Mark Noble 81 Everton 3 Leighton Baines 62,83, Romelu Lukaku 85 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,952 - - - Norwich City 0 Missed penalty: Robert Snodgrass 6 Aston Villa 1 Libor Kozak 30 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,813 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 22 Arsenal v Stoke City (1230) Crystal Palace v Swansea City (1230) Cardiff City v Tottenham Hotspur (1500) Manchester City v Manchester United (1500)
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.