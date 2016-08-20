Soccer-No ordinary suburban Sunday as Sutton produce Cup magic
LONDON, Jan 29 The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, August 20 Leicester City 0 Arsenal 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 32,000 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 Gareth McAuley 9 Everton 2 Kevin Mirallas 45+2, Gareth Barry 60 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 23,654 - - - Burnley 2 Sam Vokes 2, Andre Gray 37 Liverpool 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 21,313 - - - Swansea City 0 Hull City 2 Shaun Maloney 79, Abel Hernandez 90+2 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,000 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 1 Victor Wanyama 83 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,447 - - - Watford 1 Etienne Capoue 55 Chelsea 2 Michy Batshuayi 80, Diego Costa 87 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,772 - - - Stoke City 1 Bojan 49pen Manchester City 4 Sergio Aguero 27pen,36, Nolito 86,90+5 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 27,455 - - - Friday, August 19 Manchester United 2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 36,52pen Southampton 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 75,326 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 21 Sunderland v Middlesbrough (1230) West Ham United v Bournemouth (1500)
LONDON, Jan 29 As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.
OYEM, Gabon, Jan 29 Ghana reached the African Nations Cup semi-finals for the sixth time in a row after brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew secured a 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in a rough-and-tumble match on Sunday.