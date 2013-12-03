Dec 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Crystal Palace 1 Marouane Chamakh 42
West Ham United 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 23,000
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, December 4
Arsenal v Hull City (1945)
Liverpool v Norwich City (1945)
Manchester United v Everton (1945)
Southampton v Aston Villa (1945)
Stoke City v Cardiff City (1945)
Sunderland v Chelsea (1945)
Swansea City v Newcastle United (1945)
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur (2000)
West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City (2000)
Saturday, December 7
Manchester United v Newcastle United (1245)
Crystal Palace v Cardiff City (1500)
Liverpool v West Ham United (1500)
Southampton v Manchester City (1500)
Stoke City v Chelsea (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Norwich City (1500)
Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur (1730)
Sunday, December 8
Fulham v Aston Villa (1330)
Arsenal v Everton (1600)
Monday, December 9
Swansea City v Hull City (2000)