Soccer-No excuses for Wenger as pressure mounts
MUNICH, Feb 15 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was not looking for excuses after his team were demolished 5-1 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League round of 16 first-leg game on Wednesday.
Dec 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Stoke City 3 Jonathan Walters 5,49, Kenwyne Jones 12 Liverpool 1 Steven Gerrard 2pen Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 27,490 - - - Aston Villa 0 Tottenham Hotspur 4 Jermain Defoe 58, Gareth Bale 61,73,84 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 36,863 - - - Queens Park Rangers 1 Djibril Cisse 68 West Bromwich Albion 2 Chris Brunt 29, Robert Green 50og Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 17,782 - - - Sunderland 1 Adam Johnson 53 Manchester City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 42,190 - - - Everton 2 Leon Osman 52, Phil Jagielka 77 Wigan Athletic 1 Arouna Kone 82 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 38,749 - - - Fulham 1 Dimitar Berbatov 8 Southampton 1 Rickie Lambert 85pen Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 25,700 - - - Manchester United 4 Jonny Evans 25, Patrice Evra 58, Robin van Persie 71, Javier Hernandez 90 Newcastle United 3 James Perch 4, Jonny Evans 29og, Papiss Cisse 68 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 75,596 - - - Norwich City 0 Chelsea 1 Juan Mata 38 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,831 - - - Reading 0 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,050 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 29 Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur (1245) Aston Villa v Wigan Athletic (1500) Fulham v Swansea City (1500) Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Norwich City v Manchester City (1500) Reading v West Ham United (1500) Stoke City v Southampton (1500) Arsenal v Newcastle United (1730) Sunday, December 30 Everton v Chelsea (1330) Queens Park Rangers v Liverpool (1600)
MUNICH, Feb 15 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was not looking for excuses after his team were demolished 5-1 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League round of 16 first-leg game on Wednesday.
Feb 15 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 15 Real Madrid 3 Karim Benzema 18, Toni Kroos 49, Casemiro 54 Napoli 1 Lorenzo Insigne 8 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 78,000 - - - Bayern Munich 5 Arjen Robben 11, Robert Lewandowski 53, Thiago 56,63, Thomas Mueller 88 Arsenal 1 Alexis Sanchez 30
MUNICH, Feb 15 Bayern Munich crushed Arsenal 5-1 in their Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday, scoring three goals in a dazzling 10-minute spell in the second half to extend their record to 16 consecutive home wins in the competition.