Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Southampton 2 Rickie Lambert 20, Jay Rodriguez 43
Fulham 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 28,631
- - -
Norwich City 0
Cardiff City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,846
- - -
Aston Villa 0
Missed penalty: Christian Benteke 8
Everton 2 Romelu Lukaku 68, Leon Osman 81
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,154
- - -
Manchester United 3 Robin van Persie 43, Wayne Rooney 78, Javier Hernandez 80
Stoke City 2 Peter Crouch 4, Marko Arnautovic 45
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 75,274
- - -
Liverpool 4 Luis Suarez 12,17,55, Daniel Sturridge 77
West Bromwich Albion 1 James Morrison 66pen
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 44,747
- - -
Crystal Palace 0
Arsenal 2 Mikel Arteta 47pen, Olivier Giroud 87
Red Card: Mikel Arteta 65
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,050
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 27
Sunderland v Newcastle United (1330)
Chelsea v Manchester City (1600)
Swansea City v West Ham United (1600)
Tottenham Hotspur v Hull City (1600)