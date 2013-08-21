Soccer-Manchester United earn 1-1 draw on threadbare pitch at Rostov
ZURICH, March 9 Manchester United overcame a divot-strewn, threadbare pitch to eke out a 1-1 draw at Russian side Rostov in their Europa League last 16, first leg on Thursday.
Aug 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Chelsea 2 Antonio Luna 6og, Branislav Ivanovic 73 Aston Villa 1 Christian Benteke 45+3 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 41,527 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 24 Fulham v Arsenal (1145) Everton v West Bromwich Albion (1400) Hull City v Norwich City (1400) Newcastle United v West Ham United (1400) Southampton v Sunderland (1400) Stoke City v Crystal Palace (1400) Aston Villa v Liverpool (1630) Sunday, August 25 Cardiff City v Manchester City (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City (1500) Monday, August 26 Manchester United v Chelsea (1900)
March 9 Swansea City manager Paul Clement said securing the club's Premier League status for next season remains his top priority and reminded his in-form side that things can go awry quickly for teams involved in the relegation battle.
LONDON, March 9 The United States would have to grant entry to players, officials and fans from any country that qualified if it won the right to host the 2026 World Cup finals, soccer body FIFA said on Thursday.