Oct 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, October 20
West Bromwich Albion 2 Stephane Sessegnon 8, Saido Berahino 65
Manchester United 2 Marouane Fellaini 48, Daley Blind 87
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 25,794
- - -
Sunday, October 19
Stoke City 2 Charlie Adam 43pen, Jonathan Walters 76
Swansea City 1 Wilfried Bony 34pen
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 27,017
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 2 Eduardo Vargas 87,90+2
Liverpool 3 Richard Dunne 67og, Philippe Coutinho 90, Steven Caulker 90+5og
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,069
- - -
Saturday, October 18
Newcastle United 1 Gabriel Obertan 71
Leicester City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 51,866
- - -
Crystal Palace 1 Fraizer Campbell 90
Red Card: Damien Delaney 43
Chelsea 2 Oscar 6, Cesc Fabregas 51
Red Card: Cesar Azpilicueta 40
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 24,451
- - -
Everton 3 Phil Jagielka 18, Romelu Lukaku 48, Seamus Coleman 76
Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 39,505
- - -
Southampton 8 Santiago Vergini 12og, Graziano Pelle 18,69, Jack Cork 37, Liam Bridcutt 63og, Dusan Tadic 78, Victor Wanyama 79, Sadio Mane 86
Sunderland 0
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 29,615
- - -
Burnley 1 George Boyd 60
West Ham United 3 Diafra Sakho 49, Enner Valencia 54, Carlton Cole 70
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 18,936
- - -
Arsenal 2 Alexis Sanchez 13, Danny Welbeck 90+1
Hull City 2 Mohamed Diame 17, Abel Hernandez 46
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 60,004
- - -
Manchester City 4 Sergio Aguero 13,20pen,68pen,75
Missed penalty: Sergio Aguero 32
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Christian Eriksen 15
Red Card: Federico Fazio 67
Missed penalty: Roberto Soldado 62
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 45,549
- - -