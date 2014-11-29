UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chicago Fire sign Schweinsteiger from Man United
* 32-year-old leaves Manchester United after less than two seasons
Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Sunderland 0 Chelsea 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 45,232 - - - Burnley 1 Danny Ings 87pen Aston Villa 1 Joe Cole 38 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 19,910 - - - Liverpool 1 Glen Johnson 85 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,735 - - - Manchester United 3 Chris Smalling 16, Wayne Rooney 42, Robin van Persie 66 Hull City 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 75,345 - - - Queens Park Rangers 3 Wes Morgan 37og, Leroy Fer 45, Charlie Austin 73 Leicester City 2 Esteban Cambiasso 4, Jeffrey Schlupp 67 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 18,054 - - - Swansea City 1 Wilfried Bony 15 Crystal Palace 1 Mile Jedinak 25pen Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 20,240 - - - West Ham United 1 Aaron Cresswell 56 Newcastle United 0 Red Card: Moussa Sissoko 76 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,977 - - - West Bromwich Albion 0 Arsenal 1 Danny Welbeck 60 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,228 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 30 Southampton v Manchester City (1330) Tottenham Hotspur v Everton (1600)
March 21 Two home wins in a row lifted Bournemouth clear of the relegation zone and Swansea City manager Paul Clement has urged his squad to follow suit as they prepare for back to back home games against Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur.
March 21 Relegation-threatened Middlesbrough have to fight for wins instead of settling for draws if they want to remain in the Premier League this season, striker Rudy Gestede has said.