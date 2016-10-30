Soccer-Sunderland accept Palace bid for defender Van Aanholt
Jan 27 Sunderland have accepted a bid for Patrick van Aanholt from Premier League relegation rivals Crystal Palace after the left back submitted a transfer request.
Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, October 30 Southampton 0 Chelsea 2 Eden Hazard 6, Diego Costa 55 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 31,827 - - - Everton 2 Romelu Lukaku 50, Ross Barkley 76 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 39,574 - - - Saturday, October 29 Crystal Palace 2 James McArthur 18,33 Liverpool 4 Emre Can 16, Dejan Lovren 21, Joel Matip 44, Roberto Firmino 71 Halftime: 2-3;Attendance: 25,628 - - - Manchester United 0 Red Card: Ander Herrera 68 Burnley 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,325 - - - Middlesbrough 2 Gaston Ramirez 39, Stewart Downing 56 Bournemouth 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 29,600 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 1 Vincent Janssen 44pen Leicester City 1 Ahmed Musa 48 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,868 - - - West Bromwich Albion 0 Manchester City 4 Sergio Aguero 19,28, Ilkay Guendogan 79,90 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 22,470 - - - Watford 1 Michael Dawson 82og Hull City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,022 - - - Sunderland 1 Jermain Defoe 65pen Arsenal 4 Alexis Sanchez 19,78, Olivier Giroud 71,76 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 44,322 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 31 Stoke City v Swansea City (2000)
Jan 27 Everton have offered former player Jose Baxter a 12-month contract after his one-year ban for testing positive for cocaine ends in June, the club has said.
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 4th Round matches on Friday 4th Round Friday, January 27 (GMT) Derby County(II) v Leicester City (1955) 4th Round Saturday, January 28 (GMT) Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) (1230) Blackburn Rovers(II) v Blackpool(IV) (1500) Burnley v Bristol City(II) (1500) Chelsea v Brentford(II) (1500) Crystal Palace v Manchester City