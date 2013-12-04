Dec 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, December 4
West Bromwich Albion 2 Costel Pantilimon 85og, Victor Anichebe 90+4
Manchester City 3 Sergio Aguero 9, Yaya Toure 24,74pen
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 22,943
- - -
Fulham 1 Ashkan Dejagah 57
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Vlad Chiriches 73, Lewis Holtby 82
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,128
- - -
Swansea City 3 Nathan Dyer 45+1, Mathieu Debuchy 66og, Jonjo Shelvey 81
Newcastle United 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 20,000
- - -
Sunderland 3 Jozy Altidore 14, John O'Shea 50, Phil Bardsley 86
Chelsea 4 Frank Lampard 17, Eden Hazard 36,62, Phil Bardsley 84og
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 40,652
- - -
Stoke City 0
Cardiff City 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,014
- - -
Arsenal 2 Nicklas Bendtner 2, Mesut Ozil 47
Hull City 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 60,017
- - -
Southampton 2 Jay Rodriguez 48, Pablo Osvaldo 69
Aston Villa 3 Gabriel Agbonlahor 15, Libor Kozak 64, Fabian Delph 80
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 29,814
- - -
Manchester United 0
Everton 1 Bryan Oviedo 86
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 75,210
- - -
Liverpool 5 Luis Suarez 15,29,35,74, Raheem Sterling 88
Norwich City 1 Bradley Johnson 83
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 44,541
- - -
Tuesday, December 3
Crystal Palace 1 Marouane Chamakh 42
West Ham United 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 23,891
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 7
Manchester United v Newcastle United (1245)
Crystal Palace v Cardiff City (1500)
Liverpool v West Ham United (1500)
Southampton v Manchester City (1500)
Stoke City v Chelsea (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Norwich City (1500)
Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur (1730)
Sunday, December 8
Fulham v Aston Villa (1330)
Arsenal v Everton (1600)
Monday, December 9
Swansea City v Hull City (2000)