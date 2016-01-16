Soccer-Mourinho claims draw-specialists United are strong at home
April 7 Jose Mourinho claimed on Friday that Manchester United are displaying strong home form despite nine Premier League draws at Old Trafford this season.
Jan 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Aston Villa 1 Rudy Gestede 76 Leicester City 1 Shinji Okazaki 28 Missed penalty: Riyad Mahrez 33 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 32,763 - - - Southampton 3 James Ward-Prowse 5,35pen, Dusan Tadic 72 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 29,622 - - - Newcastle United 2 Ayoze Perez 6, Georginio Wijnaldum 15 West Ham United 1 Nikica Jelavic 49 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 50,031 - - - AFC Bournemouth 3 Dan Gosling 10, Charlie Daniels 54pen, Benik Afobe 75 Norwich City 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,056 - - - Manchester City 4 Fabian Delph 22, Sergio Aguero 41,68, David Silva 84 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 53,983 - - - Chelsea 3 Diego Costa 64, Cesc Fabregas 66, John Terry 90+8 Everton 3 John Terry 50og, Kevin Mirallas 56, Ramiro Funes Mori 90 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,633 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 4 Christian Eriksen 42,67, Mousa Dembele 60, Harry Kane 79pen Sunderland 1 Patrick van Aanholt 40 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 35,854 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 17 Liverpool v Manchester United (1405) Stoke City v Arsenal (1615) Monday, January 18 Swansea City v Watford (2000)
April 7 Jose Mourinho claimed on Friday that Manchester United are displaying strong home form despite nine Premier League draws at Old Trafford this season.
April 7 Bottom side Sunderland will keep fighting to stay in the Premier League, despite being 10 points adrift of safety with just eight games to play, manager David Moyes said on Friday.