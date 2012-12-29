Dec 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Arsenal 7 Theo Walcott 20,73,90+2, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 50, Lukas Podolski 64, Olivier Giroud 84,87
Newcastle United 3 Demba Ba 43,69, Sylvain Marveaux 59
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 60,087
Aston Villa 0
Wigan Athletic 3 Ivan Ramis 3, Emmerson Boyce 52, Arouna Kone 56
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 33,374
Fulham 1 Bryan Ruiz 56
Swansea City 2 Danny Graham 19, Jonathan de Guzman 52
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 25,700
Manchester United 2 Gareth McAuley 9og, Robin van Persie 90
West Bromwich Albion 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 75,595
Norwich City 3 Anthony Pilkington 15, Russell Martin 63,75
Manchester City 4 Edin Dzeko 2,5, Sergio Aguero 50, Mark Bunn 67og
Red Card: Samir Nasri 44
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 26,827
Reading 1 Pavel Pogrebnyak 5
West Ham United 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,183
Stoke City 3 Kenwyne Jones 16, Matthew Upson 67, Cameron Jerome 90
Red Card: Steven N'Zonzi 71
Southampton 3 Rickie Lambert 10, Jay Rodriguez 24, Andy Wilkinson 36og
Halftime: 1-3; Attendance: 26,391
Sunderland 1 John O'Shea 40
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Carlos Cuellar 48og, Aaron Lennon 51
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 41,168
