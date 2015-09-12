Sept 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Manchester United 3 Daley Blind 49, Ander Herrera 70pen, Anthony Martial 86
Liverpool 1 Christian Benteke 84
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,347
- - -
Norwich City 3 Cameron Jerome 35, Wesley Hoolahan 52, Matt Jarvis 67
AFC Bournemouth 1 Steve Cook 81
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,018
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 0
Southampton 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,265
- - -
Crystal Palace 0
Manchester City 1 Kelechi Iheanacho 90
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 25,167
- - -
Arsenal 2 Theo Walcott 31, Olivier Giroud 85
Stoke City 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 59,963
- - -
Watford 1 Odion Ighalo 59
Red Card: Valon Behrami 64
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,057
- - -
Everton 3 Steven Naismith 17,22,82
Chelsea 1 Nemanja Matic 36
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 38,311
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 13
Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur (1230)
Leicester City v Aston Villa (1500)
Monday, September 14
West Ham United v Newcastle United (1900)