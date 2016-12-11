Dec 11 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 11
Liverpool 2 Adam Lallana 5, Divock Origi 48
West Ham United 2 Dimitri Payet 27, Michail Antonio 39
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 53,068
- - -
Manchester United 1 Henrikh Mkhitaryan 29
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 75,271
- - -
Southampton 1 Sofiane Boufal 53
Middlesbrough 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 28,976
- - -
Chelsea 1 Diego Costa 76
West Bromwich Albion 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,622
- - -
Saturday, December 10
Leicester City 4 Jamie Vardy 3,20,78, Andy King 5
Manchester City 2 Aleksandar Kolarov 82, Nolito 90
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 31,966
- - -
Burnley 3 Jeff Hendrick 13, Stephen Ward 16, George Boyd 75
Bournemouth 2 Benik Afobe 45+2, Charlie Daniels 90+1
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 19,680
- - -
Arsenal 3 Theo Walcott 42, Mesut Ozil 49, Alex Iwobi 75
Stoke City 1 Charlie Adam 29pen
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 59,964
- - -
Hull City 3 Robert Snodgrass 27pen, Adama Diomande 72, Jake Livermore 78
Crystal Palace 3 Christian Benteke 52pen, Wilfried Zaha 70, Fraizer Campbell 89
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 17,403
- - -
Swansea City 3 Gylfi Sigurdsson 51pen, Fernando Llorente 54,80
Sunderland 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,453
- - -
Watford 3 Stefano Okaka Chuka 36,64, Sebastian Proedl 59
Everton 2 Romelu Lukaku 17,86
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,769
- - -