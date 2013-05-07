May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Manchester City 1 Edin Dzeko 35
West Bromwich Albion 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 46,158
- - -
Wigan Athletic 2 Roger Espinoza 45+1, James McCarthy 53
Swansea City 3 Angel Rangel 50, Itay Shechter 59, Dwight Tiendalli 76
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 18,550
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, May 8
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (1845)
Saturday, May 11
Aston Villa v Chelsea (1145)
Sunday, May 12
Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur (1230)
Everton v West Ham United (1400)
Fulham v Liverpool (1400)
Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion (1400)
Queens Park Rangers v Newcastle United (1400)
Sunderland v Southampton (1400)
Manchester United v Swansea City (1500)