Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, September 22 Manchester City 4 Sergio Aguero 16,47, Yaya Toure 45+1, Samir Nasri 50 Manchester United 1 Wayne Rooney 87 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 47,156 - - - Cardiff City 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Paulinho 90+3 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,815 - - - Crystal Palace 0 Swansea City 2 Michu 2, Nathan Dyer 48 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 22,466 - - - Arsenal 3 Aaron Ramsey 5, Per Mertesacker 36, Bacary Sagna 72 Stoke City 1 Geoff Cameron 26 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 50,002 - - - Saturday, September 21 Chelsea 2 Oscar 52, John Obi Mikel 84 Fulham 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,608 - - - Newcastle United 2 Loic Remy 10,44 Hull City 3 Robert Brady 26, Ahmed Al-Muhamadi 48, Sone Aluko 76 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 51,523 - - - Liverpool 0 Southampton 1 Dejan Lovren 53 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,755 - - - West Bromwich Albion 3 Stephane Sessegnon 20, Liam Ridgewell 76, Morgan Amalfitano 90+3 Sunderland 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,595 - - - West Ham United 2 Ravel Morrison 31, Mark Noble 76pen Red Card: Mark Noble 81 Everton 3 Leighton Baines 62,83, Romelu Lukaku 85 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,952 - - - Norwich City 0 Missed penalty: Robert Snodgrass 6 Aston Villa 1 Libor Kozak 30 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,813 - - -