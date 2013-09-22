UPDATE 1-Soccer-King treble gives Bournemouth 3-2 win over West Ham
* Bournemouth home to Swansea, West Ham host Leicester next (Adds quotes, detail)
Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, September 22 Manchester City 4 Sergio Aguero 16,47, Yaya Toure 45+1, Samir Nasri 50 Manchester United 1 Wayne Rooney 87 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 47,156 - - - Cardiff City 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Paulinho 90+3 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 27,815 - - - Crystal Palace 0 Swansea City 2 Michu 2, Nathan Dyer 48 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 22,466 - - - Arsenal 3 Aaron Ramsey 5, Per Mertesacker 36, Bacary Sagna 72 Stoke City 1 Geoff Cameron 26 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 50,002 - - - Saturday, September 21 Chelsea 2 Oscar 52, John Obi Mikel 84 Fulham 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 41,608 - - - Newcastle United 2 Loic Remy 10,44 Hull City 3 Robert Brady 26, Ahmed Al-Muhamadi 48, Sone Aluko 76 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 51,523 - - - Liverpool 0 Southampton 1 Dejan Lovren 53 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,755 - - - West Bromwich Albion 3 Stephane Sessegnon 20, Liam Ridgewell 76, Morgan Amalfitano 90+3 Sunderland 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,595 - - - West Ham United 2 Ravel Morrison 31, Mark Noble 76pen Red Card: Mark Noble 81 Everton 3 Leighton Baines 62,83, Romelu Lukaku 85 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,952 - - - Norwich City 0 Missed penalty: Robert Snodgrass 6 Aston Villa 1 Libor Kozak 30 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 26,813 - - -
March 11 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 19 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 17 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) 15 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 14 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 13 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 12 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 11 Joshua King (Bournemouth)