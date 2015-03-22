Soccer-Ankle problem could sideline Rooney for Sunderland game
April 5 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney could miss Sunday's Premier League trip to basement side Sunderland due to an ankle problem, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, March 22 Hull City 2 Ahmed Al-Muhamadi 26, Abel Hernandez 28 Chelsea 3 Eden Hazard 2, Diego Costa 9, Loic Remy 77 Halftime: 2-2; Attendance: 24,598 - - - Queens Park Rangers 1 Eduardo Vargas 65 Everton 2 Seamus Coleman 18, Aaron Lennon 77 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 17,706 - - - Liverpool 1 Daniel Sturridge 69 Red Card: Steven Gerrard 46 Manchester United 2 Juan Mata 14,59 Missed penalty: Wayne Rooney 90+4 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 44,405 - - - Saturday, March 21 West Ham United 1 Diafra Sakho 88 Sunderland 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 34,914 - - - Stoke City 1 Mame Biram Diouf 14 Crystal Palace 2 Glenn Murray 41pen, Wilfried Zaha 45+2 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 27,532 - - - Aston Villa 0 Swansea City 1 Bafetimbi Gomis 87 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 33,000 - - - Newcastle United 1 Moussa Sissoko 48 Arsenal 2 Olivier Giroud 24,28 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 50,544 - - - Southampton 2 Shane Long 37, Jason Shackell 58og Burnley 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 30,864 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 4 Harry Kane 6,13,64pen, Jeffrey Schlupp 85og Leicester City 3 Jamie Vardy 38, Wes Morgan 50, David Nugent 90 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 35,950 - - - Manchester City 3 Wilfried Bony 27, Fernando 40, David Silva 77 West Bromwich Albion 0 Red Card: Gareth McAuley 2 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 45,018 - - -
April 5 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney could miss Sunday's Premier League trip to basement side Sunderland due to an ankle problem, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
HELSINKI, April 5 European soccer governing body UEFA approved term limits for its top officials, including its president, on Wednesday and agreed that venues for club competition finals should be chosen by a "transparent" process.
April 5 Southampton manager Claude Puel has warned his players against complacency, saying the congested Premier League table meant that the south coast club could still find itself dragged into a relegation battle.