Dec 10 Summaries from the English Premier League
on Saturday
Bolton Wanderers 1 Ivan Klasnic 55
Aston Villa 2 Marc Albrighton 33, Stilian Petrov 39
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 20,285
- - -
Arsenal 1 Robin van Persie 70
Everton 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,062
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 1 Steven Reid 33
Wigan Athletic 2 Victor Moses 37, Jordi Gomez 57pen
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 25,446
- - -
Norwich City 4 Wesley Hoolahan 39, Grant Holt 59,82,
Steve Morison 63
Newcastle United 2 Demba Ba 45+1,71
Red card: Dan Gosling 66
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 26,816
- - -
Manchester United 4 Nani 17,56, Wayne Rooney 27,62
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Steven Fletcher 47
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 75,627
- - -
Liverpool 1 Luis Suarez 47
Queens Park Rangers 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 45,016
- - -
Swansea City 2 Scott Sinclair 56, Danny Graham 90+1
Fulham 0
Missed penalty: Clint Dempsey 87
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,296
- - -
Playing on Sunday (GMT)
Sunderland v Blackburn Rovers (1330)
Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur (1600)
Playing on Monday
Chelsea v Manchester City (2000)
