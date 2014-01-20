Soccer-Injured Pogba ruled out of Manchester United's trip to Boro
March 17 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will miss Sunday's Premier League trip to Middlesbrough with a hamstring injury, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
Jan 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, January 20 West Bromwich Albion 1 Diego Lugano 75 Everton 1 Kevin Mirallas 41 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 24,184 - - - Sunday, January 19 Chelsea 3 Samuel Eto'o 17,45,49 Manchester United 1 Javier Hernandez 78 Red Card: Nemanja Vidic 90+2 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 41,615 - - - Swansea City 1 Wilfried Bony 78 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Emmanuel Adebayor 35,71, Chico 54og Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 20,769 - - - Saturday, January 18 Liverpool 2 Daniel Sturridge 45+2, Steven Gerrard 53pen Aston Villa 2 Andreas Weimann 25, Christian Benteke 36 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 44,737 - - - West Ham United 1 Mike Williamson 45+2og Newcastle United 3 Yohan Cabaye 16,90+5, Loic Remy 33 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 33,343 - - - Norwich City 1 Ryan Bennett 87 Hull City 0 Red Card: Tom Huddlestone 90 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,655 - - - Arsenal 2 Santi Cazorla 57,62 Fulham 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,000 - - - Manchester City 4 Edin Dzeko 14, Jesus Navas 33, Yaya Toure 76, Sergio Aguero 79 Cardiff City 2 Craig Noone 30, Fraizer Campbell 90+3 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 47,213 - - - Crystal Palace 1 Jason Puncheon 51 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,440 - - - Sunderland 2 Fabio Borini 32, Adam Johnson 71 Southampton 2 Jay Rodriguez 4, Dejan Lovren 31 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 38,115 - - -
March 17 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will miss Sunday's Premier League trip to Middlesbrough with a hamstring injury, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
March 17 Manchester United are not ready yet to become the dominant force in English football they were during the trophy-laden years of the Alex Ferguson era, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
March 17 Manchester United have lots of enemies, manager Jose Mourinho said after they scraped past Russian side Rostov to reach the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday.