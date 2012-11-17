Nov 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Norwich City 1 Anthony Pilkington 60
Manchester United 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,840
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 2 Shane Long 10, Peter Odemwingie 50
Chelsea 1 Eden Hazard 39
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 25,933
- - -
Reading 2 Adam Le Fondre 51,79pen
Everton 1 Steven Naismith 10
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 24,184
- - -
Liverpool 3 Luis Suarez 47,58, Jose Enrique 65
Wigan Athletic 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 44,913
- - -
Manchester City 5 David Silva 43, Sergio Aguero 54pen,67, Carlos Tevez 65pen,74
Aston Villa 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 47,072
- - -
Newcastle United 1 Demba Ba 90+3
Swansea City 2 Michu 58, Jonathan de Guzman 87
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 49,403
- - -
Queens Park Rangers 1 Junior Hoilett 49
Southampton 3 Rickie Lambert 23, Jason Puncheon 45+2, Anton Ferdinand 83og
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 18,174
- - -
Arsenal 5 Per Mertesacker 24, Lukas Podolski 42, Olivier Giroud 45+1, Santi Cazorla 60, Theo Walcott 90+1
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Emmanuel Adebayor 10, Gareth Bale 71
Red Card: Emmanuel Adebayor 18
Halftime: 3-1; Attendance: 60,111
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 18
Fulham v Sunderland (1600)
Monday, November 19
West Ham United v Stoke City (2000)