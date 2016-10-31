Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, October 31 Stoke City 3 Wilfried Bony 3,73, Alfie Mawson 55og Swansea City 1 Wayne Routledge 8 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 26,602 - - - Sunday, October 30 Southampton 0 Chelsea 2 Eden Hazard 6, Diego Costa 55 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 31,827 - - - Everton 2 Romelu Lukaku 50, Ross Barkley 76 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 39,574 - - - Saturday, October 29 Crystal Palace 2 James McArthur 18,33 Liverpool 4 Emre Can 16, Dejan Lovren 21, Joel Matip 44, Roberto Firmino 71 Halftime: 2-3;Attendance: 25,628 - - - Manchester United 0 Red Card: Ander Herrera 68 Burnley 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,325 - - - Middlesbrough 2 Gaston Ramirez 39, Stewart Downing 56 Bournemouth 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 29,600 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 1 Vincent Janssen 44pen Leicester City 1 Ahmed Musa 48 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,868 - - - West Bromwich Albion 0 Manchester City 4 Sergio Aguero 19,28, Ilkay Guendogan 79,90 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 22,470 - - - Watford 1 Michael Dawson 82og Hull City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,022 - - - Sunderland 1 Jermain Defoe 65pen Arsenal 4 Alexis Sanchez 19,78, Olivier Giroud 71,76 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 44,322 - - -
PREVIEW-Soccer-Allardyce bids for Cup tonic against City
LONDON, Jan 26 Having written off the FA Cup as an unwelcome distraction prior to their third-round clash, Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce may now be hoping it provides a tonic to soothe frustrated fans and a pick-me-up for their beleaguered players.
Soccer-Southampton stand tall after outwitting Liverpool
LONDON, Jan 25 As Southampton's Shane Long raced into the area to thrash a shot into the net and settle a tense League Cup semi-final against Liverpool, it was a moment of poignant satisfaction for the South Coast club.