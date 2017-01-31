Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
Jan 31 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Liverpool 1 Georginio Wijnaldum 57 Chelsea 1 David Luiz 24 Missed penalty: Diego Costa 76 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 53,157 - - - Arsenal 1 Alex Iwobi 58 Watford 2 Younes Kaboul 10, Troy Deeney 13 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 60,035 - - - Bournemouth 0 Crystal Palace 2 Scott Dann 46, Christian Benteke 90+2 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 11,286 - - - Burnley 1 Sam Vokes 87 Leicester City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,202 - - - Middlesbrough 1 Alvaro Negredo 17pen West Bromwich Albion 1 James Morrison 6 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 27,316 - - - Sunderland 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 40,058 - - - Swansea City 2 Alfie Mawson 38, Gylfi Sigurdsson 70 Southampton 1 Shane Long 57 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,359 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, February 1 West Ham United v Manchester City (1945) Manchester United v Hull City (2000) Stoke City v Everton (2000) Saturday, February 4 Chelsea v Arsenal (1230) Crystal Palace v Sunderland (1500) Everton v Bournemouth (1500) Hull City v Liverpool (1500) Southampton v West Ham United (1500) Watford v Burnley (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v Middlesbrough (1730) Sunday, February 5 Manchester City v Swansea City (1330) Leicester City v Manchester United (1600)
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.
June 17 Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.