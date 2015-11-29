Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 29
Norwich City 1 Lewis Grabban 43
Arsenal 1 Mesut Ozil 30
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 27,091
- - -
Liverpool 1 James Milner 62pen
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 43,905
- - -
West Ham United 1 Mauro Zarate 17
West Bromwich Albion 1 Winston Reid 50og
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 34,914
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 0
Chelsea 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 35,639
- - -
Saturday, November 28
Leicester City 1 Jamie Vardy 24
Manchester United 1 Bastian Schweinsteiger 45+1
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 32,115
- - -
Sunderland 2 Patrick van Aanholt 82, Duncan Watmore 84
Stoke City 0
Red Card: Ryan Shawcross 47
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,516
- - -
Manchester City 3 Kevin De Bruyne 9, Fabian Delph 20, Aleksandar Kolarov 69
Southampton 1 Shane Long 49
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 54,102
- - -
AFC Bournemouth 3 Adam Smith 80, Junior Stanislas 87,90+8
Everton 3 Ramiro Funes Mori 25, Romelu Lukaku 36, Ross Barkley 90+5
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 11,228
- - -
Crystal Palace 5 James McArthur 14,90+3, Yannick Bolasie 17,47, Wilfried Zaha 41
Newcastle United 1 Papiss Cisse 10
Halftime: 3-1;Attendance: 24,833
- - -
Aston Villa 2 Micah Richards 41, Jordan Ayew 89
Watford 3 Odion Ighalo 17, Alan Hutton 69og, Troy Deeney 85
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 35,057
- - -