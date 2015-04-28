April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Hull City 1 Michael Dawson 37
Liverpool 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,843
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, April 29
Leicester City v Chelsea (1845)
Saturday, May 2
Leicester City v Newcastle United (1145)
Aston Villa v Everton (1400)
Liverpool v Queens Park Rangers (1400)
Sunderland v Southampton (1400)
Swansea City v Stoke City (1400)
West Ham United v Burnley (1400)
Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion (1630)
Sunday, May 3
Chelsea v Crystal Palace (1230)
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City (1500)
Monday, May 4
Hull City v Arsenal (1900)